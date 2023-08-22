CHARLESTON — A 20-year-old Charleston man has pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol for a crash that killed a Humboldt couple.

Douglas Wilson Jr. entered this voluntary open guilty plea during a hearing Monday afternoon in Coles County Circuit Court regarding the crash that killed 55-year-old James Sutton and his 44-year-old wife, Rachel. Wilson is now awaiting sentencing at a hearing set for Nov. 17.

As part of this plea, the Coles County State's Attorney's Office dropped two of the three counts of aggravated DUI that it had filed against Wilson.

During the hearing, State's Attorney Jesse Danley said the Suttons' family had been informed in advance of the two counts of aggravated DUI being dropped. Several members of the family were in attendance at the hearing.

"They have left behind a pretty big family," Danley said after the hearing. He said the couple's extended family has stayed in contact with his office and attended hearings throughout the proceedings.

Judge Brian Bower asked Wilson during the hearing if he was aware that he could still be sentenced to 6-28 years in prison, unless an extraordinary circumstance is found, followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

Wilson, who had previously pleaded not guilty on Aug. 29, 2022, quietly replied, "yes," to the judge's question.

If the case had gone to trial, Danley said sheriff's deputies would have provided testimony regarding their response to the crash on May 29, 2022 at county roads 1200N and 500E. This is west of U.S. Route 45 at Dorans.

Witness testimony and grain elevator surveillance footage would show that Wilson was driving west on County Road 1200N at a high rate of speed and did not yield for the stop sign at 500E, where Rachel Sutton was driving.

The Suttons were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Wilson and his passenger were ejected from their vehicle, which later caught fire, and they had to be treated for injuries. Danley said Wilson was found to be intoxicated.

Wilson's defense attorney, Sean Britton, could not be reached for comment. Wilson remains free on bond as he awaits the sentencing hearing.

