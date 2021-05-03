Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in Mattoon stabbing

Ultimately, the man said he couldn't remember who stabbed him, Danley said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also, another witness who could have testified about the incident has left the state and can't be located, Danley said. He said the witness problems would have made it difficult to prove that Diggs wanted to kill the other man, circumstances necessary for an attempted murder charge.

Diggs represented himself in the case but Public Defender Anthony Ortega served as his "stand by" attorney. Ortega declined to comment on the case.

The charge to which Diggs pleaded guilty accused him of seriously harming the other man.

At the time of the incident, Mattoon police indicated that the man received several defensive stab wounds to his arms but was treated for his injuries and later released.

Police said the two men knew one another and the stabbing took place during an argument that occurred while the victim was outside his home working on his car.

Terms of Diggs' probation sentence included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that he follow the evaluation's recommendations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.