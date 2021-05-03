Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in Mattoon stabbing

CHARLESTON — Problems with witnesses, including the victim, led to a reduced charge in a stabbing case, according to the prosecutor.
Kelvin J. Diggs, who had been charged with attempted murder, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge in connection with the incident in Mattoon on Sept. 12.
Diggs, 43, of Gueydan, Louisiana, was accused of stabbing another man at the man's residence in the 3200 block of Moultrie Avenue.
A prison sentence of six to 30 years would have been required with a conviction for attempted murder. With his guilty plea to the aggravated battery charge, Diggs was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years.
Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley, who prosecuted the case, said "the biggest hurdle" was that the man Diggs was accused of stabbing changed his story.
Ultimately, the man said he couldn't remember who stabbed him, Danley said.
Also, another witness who could have testified about the incident has left the state and can't be located, Danley said. He said the witness problems would have made it difficult to prove that Diggs wanted to kill the other man, circumstances necessary for an attempted murder charge.
Diggs represented himself in the case but Public Defender Anthony Ortega served as his "stand by" attorney. Ortega declined to comment on the case.
The charge to which Diggs pleaded guilty accused him of seriously harming the other man.
At the time of the incident, Mattoon police indicated that the man received several defensive stab wounds to his arms but was treated for his injuries and later released.
Police said the two men knew one another and the stabbing took place during an argument that occurred while the victim was outside his home working on his car.
Terms of Diggs' probation sentence included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed and a requirement that he follow the evaluation's recommendations.