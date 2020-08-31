 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty in Cumberland County murder, domestic battery case
Man pleads not guilty in Cumberland County murder, domestic battery case

TOLEDO — A Westfield man has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other charges regarding a woman's death in connection with an alleged domestic battery incident in Cumberland County.

Toby Lane, 44, entered this not guilty plea during his preliminary hearing on Monday in Cumberland County Circuit Court regarding the death of Bridget Duncan, 42, of Westfield. State's Attorney Bryan Robbins has charged Lane with murder with intent to kill, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery.

Robbins said Illinois State Police investigator Benjamin Wilford testified on Monday that Lane and Duncan had been in a relationship for three years at the time of the incident that led to her death.

Wilford testified that Lane told investigators that he and Duncan went to find unspecified drugs on or about July 18 and drove to a field along a tree line at Cumberland County 2000E Road, about 1 mile south of 1300N Road, northeast of Greenup.

Lane reportedly told investigators that he saw Duncan walk away from their vehicle to cool off and that he he then lost track of her, Wilford testified. Lane also reportedly said that he later returned to this location with his mother and then found Duncan there foaming at the mouth, shirtless, and unconscious but breathing.

According to the State Police investigation report, Lane subsequently dropped off the injured woman early July 18 at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center emergency room and did not return there.

Duncan later succumbed to her injuries and died on July 22 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Robbins said the investigator testified on Monday that Duncan's injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head, were not indicative of being self-inflicted.

Cumberland County Public Defender Shon Park has been appointed to represent Lane. A jury trial for Lane has been scheduled for Dec. 2, with a pretrial conference on Oct. 5. Lane is being held at the Cumberland County jail, where his bond at a level at which he would need to post $100,000 in order to be released.

