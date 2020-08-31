Man pleads not guilty in Cumberland County murder, domestic battery case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOLEDO — A Westfield man has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other charges regarding a woman's death in connection with an alleged domestic battery incident in Cumberland County.

Toby Lane, 44, entered this not guilty plea during his preliminary hearing on Monday in Cumberland County Circuit Court regarding the death of Bridget Duncan, 42, of Westfield. State's Attorney Bryan Robbins has charged Lane with murder with intent to kill, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery.

Robbins said Illinois State Police investigator Benjamin Wilford testified on Monday that Lane and Duncan had been in a relationship for three years at the time of the incident that led to her death.

Wilford testified that Lane told investigators that he and Duncan went to find unspecified drugs on or about July 18 and drove to a field along a tree line at Cumberland County 2000E Road, about 1 mile south of 1300N Road, northeast of Greenup.

Lane reportedly told investigators that he saw Duncan walk away from their vehicle to cool off and that he he then lost track of her, Wilford testified. Lane also reportedly said that he later returned to this location with his mother and then found Duncan there foaming at the mouth, shirtless, and unconscious but breathing.