Man sentenced to prison for Coles County battery

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted hitting an 82-year-old man with a pipe during an attempt to steal a wallet.
Benjamin J. Floyd pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge in connection with an incident in Etna in southern Coles County on April 5. He was also accused of breaking into the other man’s home.
Floyd, 34, of Charleston, was also arrested earlier the same month after a woman reported that he hit her, also in Etna.
With the agreement reached, Floyd was sentenced to six years in prison on the aggravated battery charge.
The conviction didn’t require prison time but Floyd was eligible for up to 10 years in prison. That was twice the usual maximum sentence, possible because the man he attacked was 60 years old or older.
Charges of home invasion that accused Floyd of forcing his way into the other man’s house before hitting him were dismissed. The offense requires a six- to 30-year prison sentence with a conviction.
Also dismissed was a domestic battery charge that accused Floyd of hitting the woman on April 5 and a bond violation charge accusing him of contact with the woman.
Case records say police found Floyd at the woman’s home while searching for him following the attack of the other man. His bond conditions from his earlier arrest included a no-contact requirement.
Also, any prison sentence for convictions in connection with the two incidents would have been added together. That would have been required because Floyd was out of jail on bond at the time of the second incident.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Floyd by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.
Records show that Floyd’s record includes a sexual abuse conviction in Effingham County and a drug possession conviction in Douglas County.
In both cases, he was originally sentenced to probation but that was later revoked because of violations, and he was resentenced to prison.