Man sentenced to prison for Coles County battery

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted hitting an 82-year-old man with a pipe during an attempt to steal a wallet.

Benjamin J. Floyd pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge in connection with an incident in Etna in southern Coles County on April 5. He was also accused of breaking into the other man’s home.

Floyd, 34, of Charleston, was also arrested earlier the same month after a woman reported that he hit her, also in Etna.

With the agreement reached, Floyd was sentenced to six years in prison on the aggravated battery charge.

The conviction didn’t require prison time but Floyd was eligible for up to 10 years in prison. That was twice the usual maximum sentence, possible because the man he attacked was 60 years old or older.