Man sentenced to prison for role in Mattoon drive-by shooting

According to records in the case, Shull sold marijuana to the residents of the home in 400 block of DeWitt Avenue in Mattoon the day before the shooting.

A dispute resulted because Shull was paid with counterfeit money, and it went unresolved and led to the shooting in retaliation, the records say.

Shull recruited another man, Dillon A. Collier, to drive him by the residence early the next morning, when Shull fired shots from a .22-caliber rifle at the house, the records say.

They say Collier indicated he knew what Shull's plans were and did not try to stop him. Also, the two men who bought the marijuana from Shull admitted to police that they paid him with two counterfeit $100 bills, according to the court records.

At the time of the incident, police indicated that no one was injured in the shooting but several people, including an infant, were inside the residence at the time. They said they found that at least nine shots were fired at the house.

The investigation into the shooting also led to the arrest of Bailey R. Hutchinson, who police said was found with stolen guns when they located him at the Mattoon residence where Shull was staying.