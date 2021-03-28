Man sentenced to prison for role in Mattoon robbery

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison after he admitted to a role in the robbery of a man in Mattoon.

Zachary T. Schrock, 32, for whom records show addresses in Charleston and in Arcola, also admitted to a weapons offense and received a total prison term of nine years.

Schrock was identified as one of the men who stole methamphetamine from another man at gunpoint in Mattoon in January of last year, according to case records.

The robbery victim said a man, later identified as Schrock, pulled a gun while the man was arguing with the other suspect, Eric C. Jarvis, the records say.

Also, Schrock was arrested April 18 after fleeing from a traffic stop in Mattoon, according to police.

In addition to pleading guilty in the robbery case, he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge accusing him of having a gun in his vehicle during the traffic stop.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}