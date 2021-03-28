Man sentenced to prison for role in Mattoon robbery

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison after he admitted to a role in the robbery of a man in Mattoon.
Zachary T. Schrock, 32, for whom records show addresses in Charleston and in Arcola, also admitted to a weapons offense and received a total prison term of nine years.
Schrock was identified as one of the men who stole methamphetamine from another man at gunpoint in Mattoon in January of last year, according to case records.
The robbery victim said a man, later identified as Schrock, pulled a gun while the man was arguing with the other suspect, Eric C. Jarvis, the records say.
Also, Schrock was arrested April 18 after fleeing from a traffic stop in Mattoon, according to police.
In addition to pleading guilty in the robbery case, he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge accusing him of having a gun in his vehicle during the traffic stop.
The agreement in his cases included dismissal of a sexual assault charge that accused him of sex with a 16-year-old girl over a four-month period leading up to the April arrest.
Also with the agreement, the robbery charge was reduced from armed robbery, which would have required a prison sentence of six to 30 years with a conviction.
Schrock still received six years in prison for the robbery, as he was eligible for a term of up to 10 years, twice the usual maximum, because of his criminal record.
His sentence for the weapons offense was three years in prison, and the two prison terms were added together.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mark Bovard sentenced Schrock by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State's Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.
Jarvis, 35, whose address on record is in Redmon in Edgar County, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge last month and received a six-year prison sentence.
Charges accusing him of having prescription medications and fleeing from police after a traffic stop in Mattoon on Jan. 20, 2020, were dismissed.