Man sentenced to probation for Coles County domestic batteries

CHARLESTON — Counseling including treatment for domestic violence was part of the sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to two Coles County domestic battery charges.

Jeffrey A. Derixson, 48, for whom records show addresses in Champaign and Mattoon, was accused of hitting a woman on July 26 and pushing a 16-year-old to the ground on Aug. 27.

Derixson was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years for both offenses and the counseling requirement was one of the terms of his sentence.

The prosecution also agreed not to seek revocation of an earlier probation sentence he received for a methamphetamine possession conviction. That meant he didn’t face resentencing and possible prison time, but he did receive a record of unsuccessfully completing that sentence.

Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Derixson, accepting a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

