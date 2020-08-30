 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to probation for Mattoon stalking
Man sentenced to probation for Mattoon stalking

CHARLESTON — Counseling and a no-contact provision were terms of the probation sentence a man received for painting threatening comments and images on a Mattoon woman’s truck.

Daniel L.W. Willis, 35, for whom records show an address in Mulberry Grove in Bond County, received the sentence for his guilty plea to a stalking charge.

A Mattoon police officer saw Willis while he was painting in the bed of the truck on West Park Plaza in Mattoon on May 27, according to records in the case.

The paintings included an image depicting a hand pointing a gun to a woman’s head along with written threatening messages, the records say.

Willis pleaded guilty to the charge in June and there was no agreement on a sentence at that time.

At sentencing, he received the maximum probation sentence of 2½ years. The charge to which he pleaded guilty was a felony offense that also could have resulted in a prison sentence of one to three years.

The counseling requirement also included specific treatment for domestic violence. The sentence also included about a month in jail.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Willis based on recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

