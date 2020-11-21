Man sentenced to probation for vehicle burglary, theft in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A man has a chance for no record of a conviction with the agreement reached in a case in which he admitted stealing a vehicle and burglarizing another one.
Johnny P. Giovengo, 20, no address on record, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary in connection with incidents in Mattoon on Aug. 21.
Giovengo was sentenced to two years of probation, the type of which is called second chance. It can result in no conviction record if completed without any violations.
The agreement also included dismissal of charge accusing Giovengo of having a stolen firearm.
County Circuit Judge James Glenn imposed the sentence by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.
