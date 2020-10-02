Man severely beaten for allegedly fondling himself near children in Mattoon

MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been charged with severely beating a man who police say fondled himself near small children at Sunrise Apartments.

A Mattoon Police Department news release reported that Jesse A. Baird, 29, was arrested at approximately 5:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street.

The aggravated battery charge alleges Baird beat a man severely with a lamp post, as well as with his feet and fists. Police said Baird admitted to taking the actions after becoming enraged due to reportedly finding the victim fondling himself while in the presence of Baird’s children. The incident occurred within a bedroom at the apartment complex.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police reported that the beaten man, a 52-year-old from Gary, Indiana, was taken via medical transport helicopter directly to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he is in critical condition with numerous blunt force trauma injuries to his head.

Baird was taken to the Coles County jail. No hearings have been scheduled for Baird and his bond amount has not been set.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.