Man stole purse from vehicle, used debit/credit card in Charleston, police say

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a purse from a parked vehicle and using a debit/credit card from the purse to withdraw money from an ATM.

A Charleston Police Department press release reported that it received a report of a burglary from a motor vehicle at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 14 and that the subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of the 20-year-old man.

The victim reported that her purse was stolen from inside her vehicle while parked outside a friend's residence. The victim later reported that one of her debit/credit cards had been used to make a cash withdrawal from an ATM in Charleston.

Police said surveillance footage obtained from the ATM led to the identification of the Charleston man on Wednesday on preliminary charges of burglary from a motor vehicle, theft of more than $500, and possession of another's credit/debit card.