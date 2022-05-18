Man to stand trail for Mattoon drug induced homicide charge

CHARLESTON — A Monticello man is scheduled to stand trial on a charge of drug induced homicide regarding the heroin overdose death of a woman in Mattoon.

Jonte A. Powell, 27, appeared at a preliminary hearing Monday in Coles County Circuit Court on this felony charge. After hearing witness testimony, Judge Mitch Shick found probably cause to believe that a crime had been committed. Powell subsequently entered a plea of not guilty and he requested a jury trial. His status hearing is scheduled for June 13.

The Mattoon Police Department issued a press release on Wednesday reporting that Powell was arrested on May 4 on a Coles County warrant for a charge of drug induced homicide. Police said that warrant stemmed from an investigation that started when officers responded April 30 to the 2700 block of Commercial Avenue in reference to an unresponsive adult female. The female was later pronounced deceased.

"Preliminary findings from the autopsy showed the female died from a drug overdose," the release said. "During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Powell sold heroin to the female. It is alleged that the heroin she purchased from Powell caused her death."

The Decatur Police Department assisted with the investigation of the woman's death and with the apprehension of Powell, Mattoon police reported.

Powell is being held at the Coles County jail. His bond has been set at a level at which he would need to post $20,000 bond in order to be released from custody. He was represented at the preliminary hearing by Public Defender Duane Deters.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.