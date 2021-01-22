Man wanted on Douglas County warrant arrested for meth possession in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A Hindsboro man was arrested on a Douglas County warrant and on a preliminary charge of methamphetamine possession Thursday evening in Charleston.
A Charleston Police Department press release reported that the arrest resulted from an officer initiating a traffic stop at 9:13 p.m. in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue after learning that the registered owner of the vehicle had an active warrant out of Douglas County for meth possession. Further investigation led to the 63-year-old driver being taken into custody.
The charge alleges that an inventory of the vehicle prior to it being towed resulted in the seizure of suspected meth from the center console. The Hindsboro man was taken to the Coles County jail. The Coles County State's Attorney's Office will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing charges in court.