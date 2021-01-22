Man wanted on Douglas County warrant arrested for meth possession in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A Hindsboro man was arrested on a Douglas County warrant and on a preliminary charge of methamphetamine possession Thursday evening in Charleston.

A Charleston Police Department press release reported that the arrest resulted from an officer initiating a traffic stop at 9:13 p.m. in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue after learning that the registered owner of the vehicle had an active warrant out of Douglas County for meth possession. Further investigation led to the 63-year-old driver being taken into custody.