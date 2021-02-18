 Skip to main content
Man wanted on warrant struggled with Mattoon officers during arrest, police say
Man wanted on warrant struggled with Mattoon officers during arrest, police say

MATTOON — A man wanted on a warrant has been arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting police for allegedly struggling with officers while being taken into custody.

The Mattoon Police Department reported that the 50-year-old Mattoon man was taken into custody at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Wabash Avenue after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Wabash Avenue.

Police said the male half of the disturbance was subsequently located and found to be wanted on an active Coles County warrant for failing to appear regarding a 2018 resisting arrest charge.

The charge alleges the man became belligerent with officers and yelled at them while holding a glass bottle in his hand, at which time police attempted to take him into custody. This man then allegedly struggled with officers before being secured and taken to the Coles County jail.

The Coles County State's Attorney's will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing charges in court.

