Mattoon argument escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired, police say

MATTOON — Investigators are seeking information about an argument that reportedly escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired by both sides Monday.

No injuries were reported, but a shot reportedly hit a house with an infant inside.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 6:13 p.m. in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue. The arriving officers reportedly learned that an argument had occurred between two groups of people and that gunshots were exchanged.

Police said the incident initially began as an argument between a group of juveniles that led to a physical altercation. Adults from both parties reportedly intervened and the argument then escalated among the adults to the point that they were throwing ceramic garden gnomes at one another.

The argument reportedly culminated when males from both sides produced handguns and began firing indiscriminately. Police said although multiple gunshots were fired and one struck a house where an infant was present, no one is known to have been struck at this point.