Mattoon argument escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired, police say
Mattoon argument escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired, police say

MATTOON — Investigators are seeking information about an argument that reportedly escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired by both sides Monday.

No injuries were reported, but a shot reportedly hit a house with an infant inside.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 6:13 p.m. in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue. The arriving officers reportedly learned that an argument had occurred between two groups of people and that gunshots were exchanged.

Police said the incident initially began as an argument between a group of juveniles that led to a physical altercation. Adults from both parties reportedly intervened and the argument then escalated among the adults to the point that they were throwing ceramic garden gnomes at one another.

The argument reportedly culminated when males from both sides produced handguns and began firing indiscriminately. Police said although multiple gunshots were fired and one struck a house where an infant was present, no one is known to have been struck at this point.

Police said a 42-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of obstructing justice in connection with this incident at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue.

The charge alleges that she lied to police about the presence of a suspect wanted for questioning about the shooting. That suspect was reportedly found within her home.

Following her arrest, the woman was taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing charges in court.

According to the release, police executed search warrants at three homes during the night and seized one firearm used in the shooting. Crime scene investigation units were reportedly present at the Edgar Avenue address processing the crime scene until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact Coles County Crimestoppers at 1-866-345-8488 or the Mattoon Police Department via Facebook. Persons can remain anonymous and will qualify for cash rewards of up to $1,000. Police said the investigation continues and further arrests are expected.

