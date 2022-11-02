Mattoon bicyclist charged with being felon in possession of firearm

MATTOON — A bicyclist has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after police say he was found riding with a stolen handgun.
Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed this felony charge against Kyle A. Stewart, 35, of Mattoon after he was arrested at Oct. 19 by the Mattoon Police Department. He pleaded not guilty during a hearing on Monday. A police department press release reported that o fficers made contact with Stewart at approximately 9:30 p.m. after he was seen operating a bicycle without proper lighting. in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue Police say Stewart was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, which was later determined to be stolen. Records indicated that Stewart had previous felony convictions, preventing him from possessing a firearm.
After being transported to the Coles County jail, Stewart's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $10,000 in order to be released. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.
