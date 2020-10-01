Mattoon, Charleston police partner to arrest vehicle thief, report says

MATTOON — Police officers from Charleston and Mattoon recently partnered to arrest an alleged vehicle thief from Champaign County.
A news release from the Mattoon Police Department reported that its officers, with the assistance of the Charleston Police Department, arrested Brooke R. Rieck, 26, of Fisher on a preliminary charge of motor vehicle theft. The arrest occurred at noon Tuesday at the Coles County jail.
The charge alleges that a woman allowed Rieck to borrow a motor vehicle on Aug. 16, but Rieck refused to return it for more than a month. Charleston police reportedly located Rieck with the vehicle at the Charleston Walmart, and she was detained for interview. Mattoon detectives then interviewed Rieck, at which point she allegedly admitted to having stolen the vehicle.
After being arrested, Rieck was placed in the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office subsequently filed a felony charge of possession of a motor vehicle against her. Rieck's bond has been set at a level at which she would need to post $3,000 in order to be released from the jail. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8.
