Mattoon daycare operator found guilty of aggravated battery of child in her care

CHARLESTON — A former Mattoon daycare operator was found guilty of the aggravated battery of a 6 month old child.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a Coles County jury came back with the verdict that Carmen Petak was innocent of battering the child on Jan. 14, 2020 but did find her guilty of battering the child on Jan. 23, 2020. The verdict brought to an end a trial that had lasted six full days.

Petak, 51, is a former Mattoon Police Department auxiliary officer and Illinois State Police Trooper.

According to testimony during the trial, Mattoon Police Department Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said Petak told investigators that leading up to the incident she was becoming increasingly frustrated with the child not being able to be soothed. Eventually, she told police, she pulled the child from his play pen without supporting his head, causing his head to go back and forth “like windshield wipers.”

State's Attorney Jesse Danley said Wednesday that he was pleased with the jury's finding in a case that was emotional for all parties involved. He complimented the jury for their diligence and said he appreciated that they were dedicated to looking through all of the evidence.

Danley also gave his compliments to Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who was the lead prosecutor on the case, for her work in presenting the "difficult evidence" that led to Petak being found guilty.

Petak's attorney, Anthony Bruno, said Petak has "maintained her absolute innocence since the beginning." He added that Petak was aware of the risks of a jury trial but took her chances.

Bruno, who described Petak as "a caring and meticulous protector of children" said Petak respects the jury's verdict but disagrees with it.

Danley said the state has not determined what sentencing they will seek. A sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 23. A motion to revoke Petak’s bond was denied.

Aggravated battery to a child, a Class X felony, carries with it a six to 30 year prison sentence.