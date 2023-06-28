MATTOON -- Haiden Wickline was in the Mattoon High School cafeteria at lunchtime Wednesday when he heard a gunshot and then saw teacher Angie McQueen grappling with a male student who was armed with a handgun.

Police and school district officials have credited the teacher with subduing the shooter, who had wounded a fellow student, until the shooter could be disarmed by the Mattoon Police Department's on-site school resource officer. During an assembly Thursday morning in the high school gym, Wickline said he and more than 250 of his classmates in attendance enthusiastically thanked McQueen for her lifesaving actions.

"Everyone stood up and we all clapped our hands and cheered for Mrs. McQueen," Wickline said.

A day after the shooting, Wickline was among those who shared their memories and thoughts about the incident with the newspaper.

Bianca Beltran, student

Sophomore Bianca Beltran, 15, said she was in a nearby hallway when the shooting took place in the cafeteria. Beltran said she and two other students started running after hearing the gunshots. Beltran said she was worried for her safety and afraid for the safety of those in the cafeteria.

"If it wasn't them, it was going to be me," Beltran said of who she thought might be the shooter's next targets.

Beltran said she and other students ran from the school and hid behind nearby houses. She let others use her cellphone and then used it to call her mother, who was at Walmart at the time. Beltran said her mother picked her up and wanted to take her to Riddle Elementary School, which was the evacuation point for the high school students. However, Beltran said she "wasn't having it" and demanded to stay with her mother.

The sophomore was one of the students who didn't return to the high school on Thursday. Beltran said she and others wanted to be with family, but she also admitted that she "was tired from everything." Beltran said she has heard the stories about how McQueen subdued the shooter, and how it was apparently bullying of that student that likely led to the incident. She also said there have been concerns about bullying at the school raised in the past.

"They need to do more than give out detention," Beltran said.

Lonnie Scott, parent

Those students who were having lunch in the cafeteria at the time of the shooting included Mattoon resident Lonnie Scott's child. Scott said McQueen deserves a lot of thanks for subduing the shooter.

"She took action in a moment when there was clear and present danger. She was selfless and she saved lives," Scott said. "Her actions resulted in zero fatalities."

Scott said if McQueen had not taken action, the community would likely be holding funerals this week for those who would have been killed in the shooting. He said McQueen's actions saves the lives of potential victims and and the life of the shooter. He said the community will now have an opportunity to ask the "hard questions" about what led to the shooting and how this incident could have been prevented.

"She gave us an opportunity to have the hard conversations," Scott said.

Haiden Wickline, student

Sophomore Haiden Wickline said he was eating lunch in the cafeteria Wednesday when he heard a loud noise that felt like a balloon had been popped right next to his ear. Wickline said he stood up, looked around and saw the source of this noise -- a handgun that had been fired by a student 10-15 feet away.

Wickline said he saw McQueen grab at the shooter's hands from behind and push them up toward the cafeteria ceiling. He said bullets fired into the ceiling as a mass of students scrambled to get to safety. The sophomore said he saw his girlfriend, Krista Kingery, sheltering under a cafeteria table. Wickline said he grabbed her and shouted that they need to "Go!"

"I just knew that we had to get out," Wickline said.

As they ran down a nearby hallway, Wickline said they passed the school resource officer, who was running to the cafeteria. Wickline said they then ran out the front doors and down the road. The sophomore said he turned to look back toward the school and saw more than 150 students running behind them.

Wickline said he called his mom, Krissy Brunson, and she picked him and Kingery up at nearby Marshall Avenue, where a procession of students was preparing to walk toward Riddle Elementary School. Wickline praised the school's staff for helping tend to the frightened students, and the emergency responders who rushed to the scene.

The sophomore said his head ached from fear and tension by the time he got home Wednesday. Wickline said he found relief after writing a detailed account of his experience that day on his Facebook page.

"I wanted to express my feelings about it all," Wickline said. "I did feel better. It helped a lot."

Matthew Cox, student

Matthew Cox, a sophomore student, was on the other side of the cafeteria from where the incident took place, talking to friends about school, when he heard the first shot.

“Everyone that was outside of a two-table radius was thinking that is was a plastic bottle or plastic bag being popped,” Cox said.

Seconds later another shot rang out, followed by screams, and he and everyone else in the cafeteria quickly got under the tables. A couple of more shots rang out. Cox said this was when he ran for the doors to leave the building.

“Don't think. Just do. Just get out of the building as fast as possible,” Cox said as to what went through his mind as he fled the scene.

He ended up in the cornfields south of the school. Everyone was scattered in every direction outside the school, he noted.

Cox was safe outside of the building, however, he didn't feel it.

“I didn't feel necessarily safe until I got home that night,” he said. “I’m still kind of second-guessing if I am safe.

“I just want to forget yesterday as a whole,” he said Thursday.

Since the shooting, Cox said he and his friends have been together consoling each other over what has happened.

Cox attended school Thursday along with others, however, he said it was surreal.

“It was like a movie,” he said.

The school felt empty, like he shouldn’t be there. It just didn't feel right, Cox said.

At the beginning of the day, students were told to go to the gym for discussion about the events that unfolded. Cox noted that once McQueen, the MHS math teacher who stopped the shooter, came in, everyone immediately applauded.

“I would like to thank her for stopping the student from causing any more trouble,” he said.