URBANA — The U.S. Department of Labor has obtained a federal court order requiring an Illinois home healthcare provider, based in Mattoon, to pay 69 workers $1.1 million in back wages and damages for its failure to pay these workers for all hours worked.

On Feb. 7, U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana issued an order finding Lee A. McDevitt, owner and operator of Midwest Home Care in Mattoon, liable for back wages and damages.

A U.S. Department of Labor press release reported that the court dismissed McDevitt’s claim that they were not subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act because they operated solely within Illinois.

The court’s action follows an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division that found McDevitt paid a daily rate to workers employed as caregivers. The majority of these caregivers worked 24-hour shifts, regardless of the number of hours they worked, resulting in minimum wage and overtime violations. The caregivers provided in-home healthcare and assisted living services to clients across Mattoon, Champaign and Tuscola.

According to the press release, the investigation determined the employer owed the affected workers $562,389 in back wages and assessed an equal amount of liquidated damages.

The court also ruled McDevitt violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s recordkeeping requirements by failing to track an employee’s hours worked, including sleep time interruptions, accurately.

By failing to do so, Midwest Home Care’s sleep credit was invalid.

“Home healthcare workers who provide around-the-clock care provide people unable to care for themselves with the dignity they deserve and offer family members some peace of mind,” said Jessica Looman, principal deputy administrator of the Wage and Hour Division, in the release.

Looman said the Wage and Hour Division often finds workers in this industry, among the nation’s lowest paid, victimized by employers’ wage violations.

Following the department’s investigation, McDevitt and Home Health Care reportedly changed their payroll practices effective Jan. 4, 2021 and began paying workers on an hourly basis and computing overtime for hours over 40 in a work week.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 2021, the average home healthcare aide earned $29,430 per year, about $14.15 an hour. As of November 2022, healthcare and social assistance industry had more than 1.9 million open jobs nationwide.