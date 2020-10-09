Mattoon man admits role in trespassing, battery

CHARLESTON — A man has a chance for no record for a conviction with the agreement in a case accusing him of trespassing to a Charleston residence and hitting two people.

Thomas W. Leonard, 19, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to trespassing and battery charges in connection with the Jan. 13 incident in Charleston.

The trespassing charge was a felony offense and Leonard was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years. It was the type called second chance probation, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

For the misdemeanor battery charges, Leonard was sentenced to two years of court supervision, which can also lead to no conviction record if there are no violations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Terms of the sentence included a counseling evaluation.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mark Bovard accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Chris Wetzel recommended.

The case is still pending against a co-defendant, Derek A. John III, 24, whose address on record is in Mattoon.

10 photos of Charleston from the JG-TC archives

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.