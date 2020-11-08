Mattoon man admits shooting man with BB gun

CHARLESTON — Anger management counseling was one of the requirements of the sentence a man received for shooting another man with a BB gun.
Jeremy D. Hurley, 38, whose address is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge. He was accused of shooting the other man with the BB gun in Mattoon on Sept. 21.
Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name Eastern Illinois University student art gallery
Support Local Journalism
Other probation terms included no future contact with the other man.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Hurley by accepting a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.
Garza, Maria N.
Howlett, Michael R., Jr.
Jimmy Derixson
Conrad, Aaron M.
Hall, Quentin O.
Hamilton, Anthony K.
Floyd, Benjamin J.
Ted Morecraft
Brenton Gossard
Sean Watson
Stephens, Larry K.
Chandra Olalde
Brandon Larsen
McCray-Kyse, Rodge J.
Harley Runner
Brady, Dustin
Seth Ryan
Jemal Hancock
William Kinsel
George Reid
Bailey Hutchinson
Maliq Scott
McGrew III, Keith
Myles Hensley
Givins, Stephanie E.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.