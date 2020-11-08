 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon man admits shooting man with BB gun
0 comments
alert top story

Mattoon man admits shooting man with BB gun

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Anger management counseling was one of the requirements of the sentence a man received for shooting another man with a BB gun.

Jeremy D. Hurley, 38, whose address is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge. He was accused of shooting the other man with the BB gun in Mattoon on Sept. 21.

Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name Eastern Illinois University student art gallery

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other probation terms included no future contact with the other man.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Hurley by accepting a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News