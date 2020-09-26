Mattoon man admits starting house fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man who police say described himself as a “pyro” was sentenced to prison after he admitted setting a fire in an unoccupied house in Mattoon.

Joseph M. Derixson, 41, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to an arson charge related to the April 9 fire.

Derixson, who was on parole at the time from a sentence for an earlier arson conviction, received a 13-year prison term.

Prison time was required and a sentence longer than the usual maximum was possible because of his criminal record.

The fire took place in the back of the unoccupied house at 1209 S. 14th St. in Mattoon, according to police records. It was considered suspicious because there was no gas or electrical service to the house at the time, records said.

The records also said the investigation led to the discovery that a video security system at a nearby house recorded a man leaving the scene of the fire about five minutes before it was reported.