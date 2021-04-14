Mattoon man admits to murder conspiracy over 'bad drug deal'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man said Cordes indicated he wanted to target a drug dealer who lived at the Champaign residence and also would kill a Mattoon man, also a drug dealer, if he were there at the time, the records say.

The man told police that Cordes indicated a "bad drug deal" with the Mattoon man was what motivated him to plan the murders, according to the records.

The records also say police obtained court authorization for the man to wear a concealed recording device and take part in another conversation with Cordes on Nov. 25.

Cordes confirmed his plans during that conversation, saying he hoped the Mattoon man would be at the Champaign resident so it would be "two birds with one stone," the records say.

They also say Cordes was arrested after police received information that he was at a storage unit facility to retrieve a shotgun to use in the crime, and he was located there.

During questioning, Cordes admitted to making the plans saying he wanted to "rob and murder anyone in the residence where he purchases heroin," the records say. He also said his plan was "stupid and wrong," they say.