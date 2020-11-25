Mattoon man admits to scooter theft

CHARLESTON — The second of two men accused of stealing a scooter in Mattoon two years ago admitted to the offense.

Jonathan E. Young, 21, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle for his role in the August 2018 incident.

With the agreement reached in his case, Young was sentenced to two years of probation, the type of which is known as second chance.

The sentence means he can avoid a record of a conviction if he completes his probation term without any violations.

Probation requirements included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Young by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State's Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

A co-defendant, Nicholas C. Stafford, 20, also of Mattoon, was also sentenced to second chance probation when he pleaded guilty last month.

