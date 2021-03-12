 Skip to main content
Mattoon man admits to stalking woman
CHARLESTON — An evaluation for counseling was ordered as part of the sentence for a man who admitted to sending several messages to a woman and forcing his way into her home.

Anthony S. Hensley, 39, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to stalking and trespassing charges, both felony offenses, in connection with the Feb. 9 incident.

With the agreement reached in his case, Hensley was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation, and a charge accusing him of damaging a door of the woman’s Mattoon apartment was dismissed.

Hensley faced the possibility of up to six years in prison. He was eligible for twice the usual maximum sentence because of his prior convictions, which included a conviction for battering the same woman.

The probation terms also included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment. The prosecution agreed not to use the conviction as the basis to seek revocation of Hensley’s probation for the earlier battery.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Hensley by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

