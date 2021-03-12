Mattoon man admits to stalking woman

CHARLESTON — An evaluation for counseling was ordered as part of the sentence for a man who admitted to sending several messages to a woman and forcing his way into her home.

Anthony S. Hensley, 39, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to stalking and trespassing charges, both felony offenses, in connection with the Feb. 9 incident.

With the agreement reached in his case, Hensley was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation, and a charge accusing him of damaging a door of the woman’s Mattoon apartment was dismissed.

Hensley faced the possibility of up to six years in prison. He was eligible for twice the usual maximum sentence because of his prior convictions, which included a conviction for battering the same woman.