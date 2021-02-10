Mattoon man admits to using former employer's credit card

CHARLESTON — A man was ordered to pay restitution when he admitted to using a credit card belonging to his former employer.

Garen K. Eaton, 35, for whom court records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of having the equipment company’s credit card without permission in August 2019.

The restitution, which totaled just more than $950, was one of the terms of Eaton’s two-year probation sentence.

With the agreement reached in his case, the probation was the type known as second chance. It allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Also with the agreement, a charge accusing Eaton of using the card to for a purchase, also in August 2019, was dismissed.