Mattoon man admits to using former employer's credit card
Mattoon man admits to using former employer's credit card

CHARLESTON — A man was ordered to pay restitution when he admitted to using a credit card belonging to his former employer.

Garen K. Eaton, 35, for whom court records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of having the equipment company’s credit card without permission in August 2019.

The restitution, which totaled just more than $950, was one of the terms of Eaton’s two-year probation sentence.

With the agreement reached in his case, the probation was the type known as second chance. It allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Also with the agreement, a charge accusing Eaton of using the card to for a purchase, also in August 2019, was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Eaton by accepting the terms of the plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon recommended.

