Mattoon man arrested for impersonating FBI agent, police say
alert

Mattoon man arrested for impersonating FBI agent, police say

MATTOON — A Mattoon man was arrested Wednesday after police say he attempted to pass himself off an FBI agent.

The Mattoon Police Department said in a news release that the 45-year-old man banged on the door of a home in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue while shining a flashlight into the windows of the residence and yelling for those inside to open the door and saying he was the FBI.

Police said a juvenile female was home at the time and was able identify the suspect.

The man was arrested at 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Charleston Avenue in Mattoon and taken to the Coles County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges of false impersonation of a police officer and possession of methamphetamine. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney’s office.

