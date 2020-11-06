Mattoon man arrested for impersonating FBI agent, police say

MATTOON — A Mattoon man was arrested Wednesday after police say he attempted to pass himself off an FBI agent.
The Mattoon Police Department said in a news release that the 45-year-old man banged on the door of a home in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue while shining a flashlight into the windows of the residence and yelling for those inside to open the door and saying he was the FBI.
Police said a juvenile female was home at the time and was able identify the suspect.
The man was arrested at 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Charleston Avenue in Mattoon and taken to the Coles County Jail.
He faces preliminary charges of false impersonation of a police officer and possession of methamphetamine. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney’s office.
Garza, Maria N.
Maria N. Garza was charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to land, and disorderly conduct.
Howlett, Michael R., Jr.
Michael R. Howlett, Jr. was charged with criminal sexual assault for engaging in sex acts with a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, and threatening the life of a police officer after being arrested.
Jimmy Derixson
Jimmy S. Derixson, 42, of Mattoon was also arrested for failing to register as a sex offender
Conrad, Aaron M.
Aaron M. Conrad, 32, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, unlawful restraint, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Hall, Quentin O.
Hall was arrested and placed in the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office has charged him with manufacturing "ecstasy" pills.
Hamilton, Anthony K.
Hamilton has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and meth manufacturing materials.
Floyd, Benjamin J.
The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Floyd with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, home invasion that caused injury, aggravated battery with a victim older than 60, and violation of bail bond.
Ted Morecraft
Ted A. Morecraft, 48, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge that accused him of breaking into and stealing from the building in southwest Coles County on Aug. 28.
Brenton Gossard
Brenton P. Gossard, 35, whose address on record is in Windsor, pleaded guilty to a charge in relation to his reportedly sharing nude photos of a woman on social media without her consent.
Sean Watson
Sean A.O. Watson, 26, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge of violation of the violent offenders against youth registration act.
Stephens, Larry K.
Larry K. Stephens, 50, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting a police officer, and for an active Coles County probation violation warrant on a 2018 meth possession charge.
Chandra Olalde
Coles Court court records show Chandra Olalde was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Larsen
Brandon A. Larsen, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver that resulted from the discovery of the drugs on Aug. 31, 2017.
McCray-Kyse, Rodge J.
McCray-Kyse
Harley Runner
Harley V. Runner, 28, for whom court records list a Mattoon address, entered the pleaded guilty to a charge that accused him of grabbing a woman by her neck on Jan. 15.
Brady, Dustin
Dustin S. Brady, 29, of Mattoon was charged with meth possession and firearm possession by a felon.
Seth Ryan
Seth A. Ryan, 19, was charged with sexual abuse and is also accused of communicating with a minor and other bond violations, according to a news release from Charleston police.
Jemal Hancock
Jemal M. Hancock, 27, was arrested after the incident in the 900 block of Fourth Street and Coles County court records show that Hancock has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the incident and is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 13.
William Kinsel
Kinsel was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in connection with the incident in the 2200 block of Prairie Avenue. Court records show Kinsel has been charged with a felony domestic battery offense and has a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 13.
George Reid
George A. Reid, 28, of Chicago was arrested on in connection with the incident at the residence in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street and has been charged with home invasion and other offenses, according to a news release from Mattoon police.
Bailey Hutchinson
Bailey R. Hutchinson, 18, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. With the agreement in his case, he was placed on probation for two years.
Maliq Scott
Maliq A. Scott, 20, of Charleston was charged in connection with the death of Paul T. Frailey, a 25-year-old Mattoon man who
died at his residence on March 4.
McGrew III, Keith
Keith McGrew III has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 17 shooting death in Mattoon of 29-year-old Mark Currie.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Givins, Stephanie E.
Stephanie E. Givins was sentenced to four years in prison for her conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a charge to which she
pleaded guilty in August.
