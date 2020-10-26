Mattoon man arrested on child pornography charge

MATTOON — Police have arrested a Mattoon man on a preliminary charge of possession and dissemination of child pornography after getting a "cyber tip" from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said.
The Mattoon Police Department said that the 46-year-old man was arrested for that and a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Shelby Avenue. The arrest resulted from police investigating the "cyber tip" alleging child porn possession and dissemination from that man's address, police said.
Police said a search warrant was conducted at his residence, at which time multiple electronic devices were taken for processing. The charges allege that meth, along with baggies and a digital scale, were also located then.
During an interview with police, the man admitted to having downloaded child porn and to having possibly shared it, police said. He was taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing charges in court.
