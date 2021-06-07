Mattoon man arrested on child pornography charge

MATTOON — The Coles County State's Attorney's Office has charged a Mattoon man with possession of child pornography.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This felony charge was filed against Ryan M. Blackwell, 37, on Monday after the Mattoon Police Department arrested him Friday afternoon. The police department reported that Blackwell allegedly recorded a female juvenile on multiple occasions in May 2021 while she was unclothed. According to police, the recordings were discovered on a cellular phone that was recovered by a family member.

Blackwell was taken to the Coles County jail following his arrest. During a hearing before Associate Judge Brian Bower, Blackwell's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $5,000 to be released from custody. Stephanie Corum has been appointed as Blackwell's defense attorney, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.