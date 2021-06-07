 Skip to main content
Mattoon man arrested on child pornography charge

MATTOON — The Coles County State's Attorney's Office has charged a Mattoon man with possession of child pornography.

This felony charge was filed against Ryan M. Blackwell, 37, on Monday after the Mattoon Police Department arrested him Friday afternoon. The police department reported that Blackwell allegedly recorded a female juvenile on multiple occasions in May 2021 while she was unclothed. According to police, the recordings were discovered on a cellular phone that was recovered by a family member.

Blackwell was taken to the Coles County jail following his arrest. During a hearing before Associate Judge Brian Bower, Blackwell's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $5,000 to be released from custody. Stephanie Corum has been appointed as Blackwell's defense attorney, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

