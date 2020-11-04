 Skip to main content
Mattoon man arrested on drug charges in McLean County
Mattoon man arrested on drug charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Mattoon man faces meth charges in McLean County.

Antwon L. Price, 21, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation.

He was released Wednesday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

