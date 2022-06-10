Mattoon man charged in connection with stabbing

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery after police say he stabbed a man.

According to Charleston police, officers were dispatched to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to speak to a man who said he was in a physically abusive “on-again-off-again” relationship identified as 22-year-old Austen Glynn.

The man told police he was driving Glynn back to his residence in Mattoon when they got into an argument and Glynn started hitting him.

According to the man, police said the situation escalated to the point both men were hitting each other and Glynn pulling out a switchblade and stabbing the man.

The man then drove to the hospital's emergency room and both men went into the facility.

According to charging documents, the man received stitches for a puncture wound while at the hospital and his liver was lacerated.

When police spoke to Glynn, he denied being in a relationship with the man, and that the man had previously made advances that Glynn was not interested in.

Glynn told police the man was hitting him repeatedly in the car, but did not wish to speak with officers further.

Investigators inspected the victim's vehicle and located video surveillance of Glynn exiting the vehicle, police said.

In the videos, police say they saw two men exit the victim's vehicle and walk to the emergency department, a man with a similar build to Glynn with red coloring on his hands, Glynn in the same room as the man who was stabbed while the man was being evaluated by a nurse and Glynn walking out of the emergency department to the highway where he walked until he was out of frame.

Glynn was subsequently arrested and remains jailed on $100,000 bond, which requires the posting of $10,000 to be released.

