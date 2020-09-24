Mattoon man charged with BB gun shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been charged with shooting another man with a BB gun, court records show.

The Mattoon Police Department in a statement said that Jeremy D. Hurley, 35, of Mattoon was arrested in connection with the incident at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Prairie Avenue. The charges allege that Hurley yelled at a man walking on a sidewalk and shot him with a BB gun earlier Monday in the 1800 block of Dewitt Avenue.

Hurley was taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office filed a felony charge of aggravated battery in a public place against him. Hurley's bond has been set at a level at which he would need to post $650 in order to be released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

