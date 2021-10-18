Mattoon man charged with child battery

MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been charged with child battery and drug offenses after police conducted a well-being check on child that was in his care in a vehicle.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed felony charges of aggravated battery causing permanent disability and bodily harm to a child on Oct. 12 against Slade Easter, 20, after the Mattoon Police Department arrested him. A misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic syringes also have been filed.

Police in a statement said that the arrest occurred at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 200 block of South Logan Street after officers were called to a business there to check on a child. Police said that the officers made contact with Easter and a child inside a vehicle.

The charges allege that officers located meth and syringes in the vehicle during the initial encounter. The charges also allege that the small child in Easter's care was observed to be lethargic and have a substantial amount of bruises and cuts on his body. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Easter was later identified as the sole caretaker of the child in the time leading up to the complaint. Authorities said that a subsequent examination of the child revealed further injuries, including the loss of teeth.

Easter was taken to the Coles County jail. During an Oct. 12 hearing, Easter's bond was set at at level at which he would need to post $40,000 to be released from custody. His preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.