Mattoon man charged with child pornography pleads guilty to other charge

CHARLESTON — A man accused of having child pornography actually had pictures of a former girlfriend, part of what led to dismissal of the pornography charges against him.

That was the prosecutor’s explanation of the case against Brody J. Shook, who did admit trying to hide the photographs from police.

Shook, 20, whose address on record is in Mattoon, was accused of having photos of two underage girls exposing themselves in July 2019 and January 2020.

The allegations in one of the charges included that one of the girls had an intellectual disability.

Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who prosecuted the case, said the girls’ ages and Shook’s past relationship with one of them meant the case wasn’t a typical instance of child pornography.

She said she thought it was more appropriate for Shook to be convicted of the charge accusing him of trying to hide evidence from police.