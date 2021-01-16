Mattoon man charged with child pornography pleads guilty to other charge

CHARLESTON — A man accused of having child pornography actually had pictures of a former girlfriend, part of what led to dismissal of the pornography charges against him.
That was the prosecutor’s explanation of the case against Brody J. Shook, who did admit trying to hide the photographs from police.
Shook, 20, whose address on record is in Mattoon, was accused of having photos of two underage girls exposing themselves in July 2019 and January 2020.
The allegations in one of the charges included that one of the girls had an intellectual disability.
Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who prosecuted the case, said the girls’ ages and Shook’s past relationship with one of them meant the case wasn’t a typical instance of child pornography.
She said she thought it was more appropriate for Shook to be convicted of the charge accusing him of trying to hide evidence from police.
Shook pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge, a felony offense, and was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years, the maximum probation term possible.
The sentence was the type of probation known as second chance, meaning it can lead to no record of a conviction if completed successfully. The sentence’s requirements included counseling and no contact provisions.
Circuit Judge James Glenn granted the motion to dismiss the child pornography charges. On the obstructing justice charge, the judge accepted a plea agreement that Schiavone and defense attorney Chris Wetzel recommended.
Records in his case say Mattoon police received information about Shook’s having the photographs in January 2020.
Shook admitted that he tried to delete the photos from his cellphone, but police were able to retrieve them from the phone's storage, the records say.