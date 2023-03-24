MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and with unauthorized video recording.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed these felony charges against Jeffrey A. Derixson, 50, on Friday following his arrest by the Mattoon Police Department at 10:20 a.m. that day.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported the investigation that led to this arrest began when it received information on Feb. 14 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an individual possessing child pornography.

After obtaining court authorized search warrants, officers identified the suspect as Derixson and located explicit photographs and videos of underage children.

The charges also allege that Derixson set up a hidden camera inside his residence, and that this camera captured multiple nude photographs/videos of juveniles and adults.

During a hearing on Friday, bond for Derixson was set at a level at which he would need to post $15,000 in order to be released from the Coles County jail.

Derixson requested that a public defender represent him in this case, and attorney Matthew Ham was subsequently appointed to serve as his legal counsel. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 30.

