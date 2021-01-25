Mattoon man charged with meth delivery, ammunition possession

MATTOON — Felony charges have been filed against a Mattoon man with a prison record for possessing methamphetamine for sale and 9mm ammunition.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed charges of meth delivery and felon in possession of firearm ammunition against Robert G. Veach, 39, after he was arrested by the Mattoon Police Department at 3:04 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue.

According to the charges, police made contact with Veach and took him into custody for an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Police say Veach was found to be in possession of individually packaged baggies of meth, a digital scale, and 9mm ammunition. Police said it is illegal for Veach to possess ammunition due to being a prior felon.

Following his arrest, Veach was taken to the Coles County jail. During a hearing on Monday, Veach's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $2,500 in order to be released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

