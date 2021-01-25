Mattoon man charged with possession of meth, heroin, LSD

MATTOON — Felony drug possession charges have been filed against a Mattoon man who allegedly had methamphetamine, heroin and LSD with him when he was arrested.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed one charge of meth possession and two charges of controlled substance possession against Slade N. Easter, 19, on Monday after the Mattoon Police Department arrested him at 4:43 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 14th Street.

According to the charges, police made contact with Easter during a drug investigation. While speaking with Easter, police say they discovered he was in possession of the three illegal drugs and a handgun.

Following his arrest, Easter was taken to the Coles County jail. During a court hearing Monday, Easter's bond was set at a level a which he would need to post $1,000 bond in order to be released from custody. His first appearance hearing is scheduled for Thursday.