Mattoon man charged with shooting victim in leg

CHARLESTON — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Mattoon man charged with shooting an individual in the leg late last month in Mattoon.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office has filed felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and reckless discharge of a firearm against Zeth M. Oliver, 36, regarding the Oct. 28 shooting.

At the conclusion of a first appearance hearing Thursday in this case, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 for a judge to determine if there is enough evidence for Oliver to stand trial.

A Mattoon Police Department press release on Thursday reported that Oliver was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue following an investigation that began when officers responded on Oct. 28 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in reference to a patient with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released.

During the investigation, the victim identified Oliver as the shooter, police said. The charges allege that Oliver shot at individuals during an altercation in the early morning hours of Oct. 28 in the 2100 block of Champaign Avenue. Later that day, police said Oliver shot the victim in the leg while inside a vehicle.

The release reported that the Coles County Crisis Response Team assisted with apprehending Oliver. He was subsequently transported to the Coles County Jail. His bond has been set at a level at which he would need to post $25,000 in order to be released from custody. A public defender has been appointed as his legal counsel. Oliver was unable to attend Thursday's hearing because he was at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, while being monitored by jail staff, to seek medical treatment unrelated to the Oct. 28 incident.