Mattoon man faces meth charge after fleeing traffic stop, running into cornfield

MATTOON — A man has been charged with methamphetamine possession and fleeing police after he was taken into custody for running from a traffic stop into a cornfield, officials said.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed those charges against Eric C. Jarvis, 36, of Mattoon after the Mattoon Police Department arrested him at approximately 3:18 p.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Route 45 north of Mattoon. The charges allege that the incident began when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that Jarvis was driving after a traffic violation. According to court records, Jarvis was on parole for a 2020 armed robbery at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say Jarvis failed to stop or yield for officers and continued to travel north on Route 45. Eventually, he pulled into a driveway and fled on foot into a cornfield. Additional Mattoon officers arrived in this area and assisted with the search. Subsequently, Jarvis was located and taken into custody.

The charges allege that methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and some of Jarvis' personal property were located within the cornfield. Jarvis was transported to the Coles County jail, where he awaits a bond hearing on the felony meth possession and misdemeanor fleeing charges.