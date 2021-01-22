Mattoon man gets more prison time for failing to report for earlier sentence

CHARLESTON — A man had more prison time added to his sentence when he admitted not reporting to jail to begin earlier prison terms.
Cornell L. Johnson, 49, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to return from furlough.
Johnson was accused of not reporting to the Coles County jail to as ordered on March 15 of last year.
He was given three days before reporting to the jail to await transport to prison when he pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of recruiting a girl to steal for him and of having methamphetamine.
In those earlier cases, Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and methamphetamine possession.
The agreement reached at that time was for a total of four years in prison with the delay in his reporting to jail.
With the agreement in the new case, Johnson received an additional 3 1/2 years in prison for the conviction for failure to return from furlough.
That was added to his earlier prison term, which was required.
The agreement also included dismissal of a new charge filed in August, when he was arrested after being at large since March.
The dismissed case accused Johnson of sexually assaulting a woman sometime between June and October 2019. A conviction for that offense would have required at least four years in prison.
Johnson’s earlier prison sentences also covered his guilty plea to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked, also a felony because of prior convictions.
That was in connection with the March 17 traffic stop that also led to the discovery of the methamphetamine, case records show.
Johnson also admitted recruiting a girl to steal merchandise from the Mattoon County Market store in September 2019.
In the failure to return from furlough case, Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick agreed to recommend Johnson for a prison system drug treatment program.
The judge based the sentence on the recommended agreement from Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Public Defender Anthony Ortega.