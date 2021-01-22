Mattoon man gets more prison time for failing to report for earlier sentence

CHARLESTON — A man had more prison time added to his sentence when he admitted not reporting to jail to begin earlier prison terms.

Cornell L. Johnson, 49, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to return from furlough.

Johnson was accused of not reporting to the Coles County jail to as ordered on March 15 of last year.

He was given three days before reporting to the jail to await transport to prison when he pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of recruiting a girl to steal for him and of having methamphetamine.

In those earlier cases, Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and methamphetamine possession.

The agreement reached at that time was for a total of four years in prison with the delay in his reporting to jail.