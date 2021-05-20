 Skip to main content
Mattoon man gets prison for drug possession
CHARLESTON — A man already serving prison time for a drug conviction received another prison term when he admitted he illegally had a prescription medicine.

Thomas G. McGuire, 42, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance accusing him of having the medication on March 20 of last year.

With the agreement reached in his case, McGuire was sentenced to prison for three years. That prison term will run at the same time as a two-year sentence he received in February for a Douglas County methamphetamine possession conviction.

Records in McGuire's Coles County case indicate that police found the drug in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

Methamphetamine was also found the records say. Dismissal of a methamphetamine possession charge was part of the plea agreement.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced McGuire and granted a defense request to recommend him for a prison system drug treatment program.

The judge accepted the plea agreement that Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

