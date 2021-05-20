Mattoon man gets prison for drug possession

CHARLESTON — A man already serving prison time for a drug conviction received another prison term when he admitted he illegally had a prescription medicine.

Thomas G. McGuire, 42, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance accusing him of having the medication on March 20 of last year.

With the agreement reached in his case, McGuire was sentenced to prison for three years. That prison term will run at the same time as a two-year sentence he received in February for a Douglas County methamphetamine possession conviction.

Records in McGuire's Coles County case indicate that police found the drug in his vehicle following a traffic stop.