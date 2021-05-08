Mattoon man gets prison for meth offense

CHARLESTON — Having methamphetamine planned for sale resulted in prison time for a Mattoon man.
Robert G. Veach, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and received a four-year prison sentence.
Case records say police found the drug at the Mattoon home where Veach was staying on Jan. 23.
The records say firearm ammunition was also found in Veach’s possession, which was illegal because he has a prior conviction for a felony offense.
With the agreement reached, a charge accusing him of having the ammunition was dismissed. Also dismissed were charges accusing Veach of having a gun and threatening to shoot a woman on Jan. 17.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Veach by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.