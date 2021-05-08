Mattoon man gets prison for meth offense

CHARLESTON — Having methamphetamine planned for sale resulted in prison time for a Mattoon man.

Robert G. Veach, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and received a four-year prison sentence.

Case records say police found the drug at the Mattoon home where Veach was staying on Jan. 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The records say firearm ammunition was also found in Veach’s possession, which was illegal because he has a prior conviction for a felony offense.

With the agreement reached, a charge accusing him of having the ammunition was dismissed. Also dismissed were charges accusing Veach of having a gun and threatening to shoot a woman on Jan. 17.