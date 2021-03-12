Mattoon man gets prison for sexual assault attempt

CHARLESTON — A man received prison time when he admitted trying to sexually assault a woman at her Mattoon apartment.

Samuel Perkins, 37, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to prison for four years.

Perkins was accused of trying to sexually assault the woman, forcefully removing her pants before she was able to get away, on July 28 in an apartment on South Ninth Street.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty can normally result in a prison sentence of three to seven years. Perkins was eligible for up to 14 years, because of his prior convictions, however.

