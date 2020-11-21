Mattoon man gets prison, probation for attack on woman

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison time to be followed by probation when he admitted forcing a woman into his truck and attacking her.

A charge accusing Thomas A. Welch of also sexually assaulting the woman was dismissed with the agreement reached in his case.

Welch, 26, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful restraint and domestic battery in connection with the Aug. 9 incident.

The unlawful restraint charge was a felony offense. Welch was sentenced to two years in prison for the conviction that could have brought a prison term of up to six years.

Prison time wasn’t required for that offense but Welch was eligible for up to twice the usual maximum sentence because of his criminal record.

The record includes a methamphetamine offense conviction for which he also served prison time and for which he was on parole at the time of the new offenses.