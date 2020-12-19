Mattoon man gets prison sentences for burglary, sex offender registry violation

CHARLESTON — A man facing multiple cases accusing him of criminal offenses received back-to-back prison sentences when he admitted burglarizing a vehicle and failing to register his address as a convicted sex offender.
Jonathan B. Rider pleaded guilty to those charges as part of an agreement that included dismissal of others. Among the dismissed charges were methamphetamine possession and forgery as well as other registration offenses.
Rider, 32, of Mattoon, was one of three people arrested after police discovered the vehicle burglary in the 1200 block of Shelby Avenue in Mattoon on Oct. 26, according to records in the case.
That took place while Rider was out of jail on bond in a case that accused of failing to register a change of address in May. That meant the prison sentences for the two offenses had to be added together and couldn’t be concurrent, or run at the same time.
With the agreement Rider was sentenced to prison for four years for the burglary and another three-year prison term was added for the registration offense.
Rider’s registration was required because of a 2016 conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He received the maximum probation term of four years for engaging in sex acts with a teenage girl.
With his new cases, the prosecution agreed not to seek revocation of the probation sentence, so Rider didn’t face resentencing and the possibility of additional prison time in the sexual abuse case.
He did receive a record of unsuccessfully completing his probation, however.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Rider and granted dismissal of the other cases. The judge accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Chris Wetzel recommended.
The dismissed methamphetamine possession charge was in connection with drugs found in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Mattoon on July 1.
Two others were arrested, including Jose Puebla, who police say fled into a nearby cornfield and was found later.
Puebla, 28, of Arcola, faces pending methamphetamine offenses in that case and others. The third suspect, Melissa S. Sanders, 30, of Mattoon, is also charged with methamphetamine offenses in that case and others.
Cases are also still pending against the two other suspects in the vehicle burglary case, Aaron W. Chadick, 24, and Wilson R. Hatten, 34, both of Mattoon.
