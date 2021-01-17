 Skip to main content
Mattoon man gets probation for burglary, drug offenses
Mattoon man gets probation for burglary, drug offenses

CHARLESTON — Payment of restitution and substance abuse treatment were ordered for a man as part of his sentence for burglary and drug offense convictions.

Mark J. Kaufman, 52, for whom records show a Mattoon address, received a three-year probation sentence for charges of burglary and possession with intent to deliver, to which he pleaded guilty in October.

Kaufman admitted entering a woman’s Mattoon apartment on Dec. 19, 2018, with plans to steal, and to having methamphetamine and prescription medications planned for sale on April 18, 2018.

There was no agreement on a sentence when he pleaded guilty, though the burglary charge was reduced from residential burglary, which would have required prison time.

Also at the time of the guilty plea, charges accusing Kaufman of selling methamphetamine and a prescription drug on June 21, 2018, were dismissed.

Probation terms included evaluations for substance abuse treatment and other counseling and requirements that he follow their recommendations. He was also ordered to pay about $450 in restitution.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Kaufman based on recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon.

