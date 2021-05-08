 Skip to main content
Mattoon man gets probation for burglary, meth possession
alert top story

Mattoon man gets probation for burglary, meth possession

CHARLESTON — A treatment requirement was part of the sentence for a man who admitted burglarizing a building and having methamphetamine.

Curtis T. McDowell, 38, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to the charges and was placed on probation for 2½ years.

McDowell admitted to a charge accusing him of burglarizing the building on Richmond Avenue in Mattoon on Nov. 19, 2017.

The other charge to which he pleaded guilty accused him of having methamphetamine on July 2, 2018, when case records say police responded to a report of man passed out on a house porch.

With his probation requirements, McDowell will be evaluated to determine substance abuse treatment needed then required to follow the evaluation’s recommendations.

The agreement reached in his case included dismissal of charges accusing him of stealing a computer on Dec. 26, 2017, and also having methamphetamine when he was arrested for the theft about a month later.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced McDowell by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon recommended.

