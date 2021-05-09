 Skip to main content
Mattoon man gets probation for domestic battery
Mattoon man gets probation for domestic battery

CHARLESTON — Counseling to address domestic violence was one of the requirements of the sentence a man received for shoving a woman to the ground.

Alan M. Thomas, 37, of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation.

Other charges were dismissed, among them others accusing Thomas of battering the same woman.

His probation terms included evaluations for the counseling, which will cover substance abuse as well as mental issues.

The dismissed domestic battery charges accused Thomas of strangling the woman during the Feb. 1 incident during which he shoved her, and of grabbing her arm on March 29 of last year.

Also dismissed were bond violation and trespassing charges in connection with those two incidents and a charge accusing Thomas of having a prescription medication on March 1, 2020.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

