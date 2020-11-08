Mattoon man gets probation for latest DUI conviction

CHARLESTON — Treatment was ordered for a man who admitted to what records show was at least his third conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Brandon C. Robinson, 38, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to an aggravated DUI charge in connection with a traffic stop on July 27.

The prior convictions made the charge a felony offense. With the agreement reached in his case, Robinson was placed on probation for 2½ years.

Terms of the sentence included an evaluation to determine treatment needed. Robinson was also ordered to take part in a DUI victim impact panel.

The agreement included dismissal of a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the plea agreement, based on recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Public Defender Anthony Ortega.

PHOTOS: 2020 JG-TC mugshot gallery

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.